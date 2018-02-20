Politics

WATCH: Is SA safe in Ramaphosa’s hands?

20 February 2018 - 08:20 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday night, putting a strong emphasis on job creation, education, the mining sector and hinting at possibly decreasing the number of ministers in his Cabinet.

He said all the right things in his speech but many people are waiting to see the follow-through. While some steps are being taken, there are questions about why the Cabinet has not been reshuffled yet.

Save SA convenor Sipho Pityana spoke to Business Day TV about whether the country was safe in Ramaphosa’s hands.

