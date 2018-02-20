Politics

Eastern Cape ANC chief whip redeployment seen as long overdue

20 February 2018 - 12:38 Siphe Macanda
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Eastern Cape ANC chief whip Zolile Mrara has been redeployed within the provincial legislature.

Mrara‚ who is also the provincial chairman of the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ will be swapping positions with provincial executive committee member Fundile Skade‚ who was the chair of the education portfolio committee. The move came into effect on Tuesday. Mrara will now take over as the chair of the committee amid speculation of an imminent provincial cabinet reshuffle.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed to TimesLIVE that Skade will take over as the chief whip.

Many saw Mrara’s removal as the party’s chief whip as long overdue after he was embroiled in a nepotism scandal in 2015. The Daily Dispatch exposed how he allegedly appointed the mother of his child as a researcher in his office. The Dispatch further reported that Mrara had failed to disclose the appointment to the legislature and to his party‚ leading the SACP to direct him to reverse the appointment.

"Mrara has immense knowledge and experience in education‚ having been the provincial chairman of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union. He is a suitable candidate for the position‚" Ngcukaitobi said.

On Monday, ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane and his deputy Mlungisi Mvoko were sworn in as the party’s newest members in the provincial legislature.

TimesLIVE has also learnt that the party is due to decide on other changes within the legislature, as there are three more vacancies, later on Tuesday.

Cyril Ramaphosa to host farewell dinner for Jacob Zuma

The cocktail dinner will be held at Tuynhuys in Cape Town and is for the president, the former president, members of Cabinet and deputy ministers
National
5 hours ago

The real state of the nation: how to solve long-term problems

Beyond the inspiring rhetoric, hard data shows us what has and has not changed, and points to the interventions most likely to succeed, writes ...
Opinion
6 hours ago

The ANC, Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Cosatu and the SACP are all out for Zuma’s blood

The ANC says Zuma will be ‘fried’ in Parliament if he doesn’t resign; Cosatu says he’s caused the country too much damage; ...
National
6 days ago

Cosatu and SACP insist on wide consultation ahead of expected cabinet reshuffle

Zuma was heavily criticised for a lack of consultation ahead of his numerous cabinet reshuffles
National
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma faces a ghastly future as ...
Politics
2.
TOM EATON: I'm daring to hope. Slowly
Politics
3.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sweeping changes dominate ...
Politics
4.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: How Ramaphosa changes the game
Politics
5.
EFF disputes report saying 60% of the party’s MPs ...
Politics

Related Articles

No decision yet on Ingonyama Trust
National

LETTER: Keep the momentum going
Opinion / Letters

Here are five priorities Cyril Ramaphosa’s government should focus on
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.