The ANC Women’s League‚ once a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma‚ has accepted the decision by the ANC’s national executive committee to recall him.

"As the disciplined integral part of the ANC‚ the ANCWL abides by the ANC NEC decision‚" the league said in a statement.

The league‚ led by embattled Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ was found wanting after its preferred presidential candidate, former African Union commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, lost the party’s leadership race to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ took a decision in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings.

As things stand‚ Zuma is facing a motion of no confidence in Parliament tabled by the EFF earlier this month.

The women’s league urged members to work towards uniting the ANC and making it an "even more effective instrument of liberation" in the hands of the people.

"The 54th national conference has democratically elected NEC members that only through undivided support from ANC structures‚ leagues‚ members and supporters will weather the storm and continues to discharge its responsibilities of leading the ANC into building a nonracial‚ nonsexist and democratic, prosperous society‚" the league said in its statement, released on Tuesday evening.

While the NEC was divided in recalling Zuma‚ the women’s league said any division in the ANC benefited the historical and class enemies of the revolution and hindered the National Democratic Revolution.

The league called on members and supporters to remain calm and give the NEC the space to finalise the matter in the best interests of SA and the ANC.

Zuma is expected to respond to the ANC’s NEC resolution at 10am on Wednesday.