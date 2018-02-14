Politics

ANC Women’s League accepts decision to recall Jacob Zuma

14 February 2018 - 08:16 Neo Goba
ANC Women's League President, Bathabile Dlamini addresses the media about the loss of their ANC Presidential candidate Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI
ANC Women's League President, Bathabile Dlamini addresses the media about the loss of their ANC Presidential candidate Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI

The ANC Women’s League‚ once a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma‚ has accepted the decision by the ANC’s national executive committee to recall him.

"As the disciplined integral part of the ANC‚ the ANCWL abides by the ANC NEC decision‚" the league said in a statement.

The league‚ led by embattled Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ was found wanting after its preferred presidential candidate, former African Union commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, lost the party’s leadership race to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ took a decision in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings.

As things stand‚ Zuma is facing a motion of no confidence in Parliament tabled by the EFF earlier this month.

The women’s league urged members to work towards uniting the ANC and making it an "even more effective instrument of liberation" in the hands of the people.

"The 54th national conference has democratically elected NEC members that only through undivided support from ANC structures‚ leagues‚ members and supporters will weather the storm and continues to discharge its responsibilities of leading the ANC into building a nonracial‚ nonsexist and democratic, prosperous society‚" the league said in its statement, released on Tuesday evening.

While the NEC was divided in recalling Zuma‚ the women’s league said any division in the ANC benefited the historical and class enemies of the revolution and hindered the National Democratic Revolution.

The league called on members and supporters to remain calm and give the NEC the space to finalise the matter in the best interests of SA and the ANC.

Zuma is expected to respond to the ANC’s NEC resolution at 10am on Wednesday.

We will not hesitate to vote Zuma out, says Gigaba

Gigaba also confirmed that there was no change in plans for the annual budget speech to be delivered next week — whether Zuma is president or not
National
1 hour ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's mammoth clean-up job will start with the Cabinet

Compromised institutions including the National Prosecuting Authority will be next on his to-do list, writes Genevieve Quintal
National
4 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: The slow, steady demise of Jacob Zuma

The president has been tainted from the start and his end has eventually come, writes Natasha Marrian
National
4 hours ago

The ANC, Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Cosatu and the SACP are all out for Zuma’s blood

The ANC says Zuma will be ‘fried’ in Parliament if he doesn’t resign; Cosatu says he’s caused the country too much damage; ...
National
16 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC to recall Zuma, but he won't go quietly
Politics
2.
RAY HARTLEY: The rise and fall of the house of ...
Politics
3.
Zuma expected to respond to ‘recall’ on Wednesday
Politics
4.
Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte are telling Jacob ...
Politics
5.
Opposition MPs put their seats in jeopardy to see ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.