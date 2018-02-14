ANC in KwaZulu-Natal accepts decision to recall Jacob Zuma

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says it has accepted the ANC’s national executive committee’s (NEC’s) decision to recall President Jacob Zuma.

The provincial administration is dominated by members of the ANC’s suspended provincial executive committee (PEC), who had been Zuma loyalists and rallied behind the President’s chosen successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in her failed bid to lead the party.

Until recently, Zuma’s backers in the province had argued for him to remain in office until his term came to an end in 2019.

In his interview with the SABC on Wednesday, Zuma said he was worried about a possible outbreak of violence‚ and that he wanted to "arrest the situation" by extending his stay in office.

On the same day the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government opened its three-day lekgotla, where premier Willies Mchunu said the administration supported the NEC’s decision to recall Zuma.

"A few days ago the governing ANC recalled its deployee, President of the Republic Jacob Zuma from his position. As ANC deployees we all are subject to the direction and discipline of the organisation. It is a developing story and like the rest of the country we are watching developments with interest and wish for a speedy return to certainty."

Mchunu added: "I must say that this situation does not affect government in the province. This matter is raised because we do realise that this development may have led to some confusion across the length and breadth of our province. That we are gathered here today is proof that government programmes, processes and functions remain unaffected by any political developments at the level of the ruling party."

Mchunu also noted that the ANC in the province was currently being led by an interim structure. He implored officials in the administration to help fight crime and corruption as well as ensure that education was sustainable. He also ask them to work towards improved agricultural output.

"In this lekgotla, we are also going to consider an analysis of the global macroeconomic environment, as well as the current and projected fiscal status. We will also deliberate on the appropriate provincial communication plan for 2018.

"As indicated above, this lekgotla of the PEC has a duty to assess progress made since the last Lekgotla, but more importantly since the last state of the province address."