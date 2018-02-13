Zuma expected to respond to ‘recall’ on Wednesday

The ANC said it expected President Jacob Zuma to respond on Wednesday to its decision to “recall” him from office.

“I am sure the president will respond tomorrow,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters in Johannesburg.

This despite the ANC not giving Zuma a deadline on when he should resign following his “recall” by the party.

“We [are] giving him time and space to respond. We haven’t given him any deadline to respond,” Magashule said. However, he said if a deployee of the ANC was recalled they were expected to do what was asked.