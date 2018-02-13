Politics

Zuma expected to respond to ‘recall’ on Wednesday

The party’s secretary-general says they are giving Zuma ‘time and space to respond’

13 February 2018 - 14:45 Genevieve Quintal and Claudi Mailovich
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: ALON SKUY​
The ANC said it expected President Jacob Zuma to respond on Wednesday to its decision to “recall” him from office.

“I am sure the president will respond tomorrow,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters in Johannesburg.

This despite the ANC not giving Zuma a deadline on when he should resign following his “recall” by the party.

“We [are] giving him time and space to respond. We haven’t given him any deadline to respond,” Magashule said. However, he said if a deployee of the ANC was recalled they were expected to do what was asked.

The ANC NEC has announced that President Jacob Zuma has been recalled as the president of South Africa on Tuesday, 13 February 2018. This is what a recall means. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

The ANC officially announced that it had recalled Zuma and had communicated this decision to the president. Magashule said Zuma had “agreed in principle” to resign and had proposed a timeframe of three to six months, but the national executive committee (NEC) did not agree on the timeframe.

He said the ANC caucus would meet on Wednesday and that “all necessary parliamentary processes that arise from this decision will ensue”, but indicated there was no deadline given to Zuma. He also said the ANC had not yet brought a motion of no confidence against Zuma.

Magashule said the NEC had also resolved that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should become the president of the country.

The rand weakened after the ANC said it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, losing 0.2% to a session low of R11.95/$ at 2.18pm from R11.88/$ before Magashule’s press briefing.

