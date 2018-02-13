WATCH: Opposition parties grow impatient as Zexit drags on

Opposition parties are taking matters into their own hands. They met in Cape Town on Monday to brief the media on what they call, “pressing issues of national importance”.

They are calling for the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be heard this week rather than on February 22 as scheduled.

The EFF, who initially brought the motion of no confidence has written to the National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete asking for an urgent sitting.

But Mbete has not yet responded to the EFF’s request. The party says it will give the speaker until 10am on Tuesday to reply.

Opposition parties have also reportedly agreed that Parliament should be dissolved following the no-confidence vote Zuma

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa shared his views on the matter with Business Day TV.