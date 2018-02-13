Politics

News Leader

WATCH: Opposition parties grow impatient as Zexit drags on

13 February 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Opposition parties are taking matters into their own hands. They met in Cape Town on Monday to brief the media on what they call, “pressing issues of national importance”.

They are calling for the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be heard this week rather than on February 22 as scheduled.

The EFF, who initially brought the motion of no confidence has written to the National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete asking for an urgent sitting.

But Mbete has not yet responded to the EFF’s request. The party says it will give the speaker until 10am on Tuesday to reply.

Opposition parties have also reportedly agreed that Parliament should be dissolved following the no-confidence vote Zuma

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa shared his views on the matter with Business Day TV.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa talks to Business Day TV about the fate of President Jacob Zuma

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Opposition MPs put their seats in jeopardy to see Jacob Zuma held to account

Pressure on the ANC has intensified the appetite for a dissolution of Parliament and a subsequent early election among opposition parties
Politics
19 hours ago

LETTER: De Klerk’s speech of February 2 1990 deserves recognition

And, like De Klerk, Ramaphosa needs to be a game-changer and act boldly, writes George Devenish
Opinion
3 days ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Zuma used peasant image to harvest riches and power

Nelson Mandela’s forgiveness and Thabo Mbeki’s renaissance pale in comparison to Jacob Zuma’s conviction of his status as a victimised peasant
Opinion
4 days ago

Parliament wants to ensure other events are not affected by Sona’s postponement

Parliament is hard at work, fulfilling its schedule as planned, including that the budget speech, due on February 21, is not delayed
National
4 days ago

Opposition parties impatient about Zuma’s departure

Opposition parties may take to the streets to push the ANC into getting Jacob Zuma to stand down as president, accusing the party of pussyfooting
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC to recall Zuma, but he won't go quietly
Politics
2.
RAY HARTLEY: The rise and fall of the house of ...
Politics
3.
Opposition MPs put their seats in jeopardy to see ...
Politics
4.
Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte are telling Jacob ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: The trouble with Zuma's many myths
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.