Opposition MPs put their seats in jeopardy to see Jacob Zuma held to account

Opposition leaders have called for the invocation of section 50 of the Constitution, putting their own seats in the legislature on the line, to see Parliament hold President Jacob Zuma to account.

They have given National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete until Tuesday morning to respond to them on a request for the EFF’s motion of no confidence to be brought forward as urgent.

The ANC could not be relied on to remove Zuma for violating his oath of office, and if they did acquiesce, they would only be doing so for factional reasons, leaders of the opposition said in the National Assembly on Monday.

The dissolution of Parliament was raised as an idea in 2017 by the DA, but the current pressure on the ANC has intensified the appetite for a dissolution of Parliament and a subsequent early election among opposition parties.

This comes as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa engages in talks with Zuma about a "transition" that would see the former resign and make way for the latter to take over as leader of party and the government.