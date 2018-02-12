Politics

Opposition MPs put their seats in jeopardy to see Jacob Zuma held to account

12 February 2018 - 17:53 Khulekani Magubane
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

Opposition leaders have called for the invocation of section 50 of the Constitution, putting their own seats in the legislature on the line, to see Parliament hold President Jacob Zuma to account.

They have given National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete until Tuesday morning to respond to them on a request for the EFF’s motion of no confidence to be brought forward as urgent.

The ANC could not be relied on to remove Zuma for violating his oath of office, and if they did acquiesce, they would only be doing so for factional reasons, leaders of the opposition said in the National Assembly on Monday.

The dissolution of Parliament was raised as an idea in 2017 by the DA, but the current pressure on the ANC has intensified the appetite for a dissolution of Parliament and a subsequent early election among opposition parties.

This comes as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa engages in talks with Zuma about a "transition" that would see the former resign and make way for the latter to take over as leader of party and the government.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC was the problem, not Jacob Zuma. Opposition leaders met at parliament to discuss a possible dissolution of parliament. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

According to the Constitution: "If the National Assembly is dissolved in terms of section 50, or when its term expires, the President, by proclamation must call and set dates for an election, which must be held within 90 days of the date the Assembly was dissolved or its term expired."

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told reporters that Zuma’s constitutional violation was extended in that Parliament failed to hold him to account. He said to expect another ANC leader to resolve this on his own was also a dereliction of parliamentary duties.

"It is the view of this collective that we must apply section 50 to say that Parliament must proceed to the dissolution of Parliament. It cannot be that we enter factional battles to support Cyril [Ramaphosa] or anyone in the ANC. The party has been complicit in the face of criminality," said Maimane.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that while the opposition was defeated in eight no confidence votes in Zuma, the opposition’s stay in Parliament would be inconsistent with the Constitutional Court ruling declaring that Parliament failed to hold Zuma accountable for violating his oath of office.

"We are not part of ANC factional battles. We are not Cyril. We do not want him as president. He and Zuma are the same. He stood for Zuma when he was being taken to task for failing to perform his duties," Malema said.

