Rules for probe into state graft set to be gazetted

09 February 2018 - 06:05 Claudi Mailovich
Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY​

Regulations for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture are expected to be gazetted on Friday.

The commission could not start its work before the regulations were signed off by President Jacob Zuma.

The terms of reference for the inquiry were gazetted at the end of January after Zuma announced he had decided to give the commission of inquiry the go-ahead.

The Department of Justice’s Steve Mahlangu said on Thursday the department would "soon" communicate about the release of the regulations.

Business Day understands this will be done on Friday.

The process has been stalled because the regulations have not been published. The regulations will state, among others, when and where the commission will take place and what powers will be afforded to commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng selected Zondo to chair the commission, in line with the remedial action ordered by former public protector Thuli Madonsela when she instructed in her State of Capture report that Mogoeng should appoint the judge to lead a commission of inquiry into state capture because Zuma was too conflicted to select the judge. Zuma’s son, Duduzane, and the Gupta family are at the heart of capture allegations.

Madonsela said in her remedial action, which was confirmed by the High Court in Pretoria, that the judge chairing the inquiry should be given the power to appoint staff, that the inquiry be given powers of evidence collection and that these be no less than those of the public protector, and that the inquiry complete its task and present a report with findings and recommendations to the president within 180 days.

State-capture probe in limbo as president must sign off on rules

Zuma, who is in Addis Ababa, has not yet signed regulations to guide the commission of inquiry
National
11 days ago

EDITORIAL: How the Zondo inquiry offers hope

The terms of reference make it clear that the commission will be guided by former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, ...
Opinion
11 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: SA not free to thrive while Zuma lingers

Zuma is unlikely to dupe Zondo, who illustrated on Tuesday that he is up to the task and can be trusted with the inquiry
Opinion
14 days ago

Terms for judicial inquiry into state capture include fraud in all organs of state

Terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture released
National
14 days ago

