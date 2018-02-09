Mike Mabuyakhulu’s arrest has some in KZN’s ANC questioning the timing of the charges

The arrest earlier this week of Mike Mabuyakhulu, the newly appointed head of the ANC’s provincial task team (PTT) in KwaZulu-Natal, has created more turmoil for the party.

Mabuyakhulu, along with former premier Senzo Mchunu, were at the forefront of Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign ahead of the ANC’s national elective conference in December.

Mabuyakhulu and several others were charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering totalling R28m. The case relates to the cancellation of the North Sea Jazz Festival, which was scheduled to take place in 2012 and 2013.

It emerged the money was channelled elsewhere, allegedly by the province’s economic development department at a time when it reported to Mabuyakhulu. He was granted bail of R50,000 with strict conditions including that he not leave the province without notifying authorities.

In 2017, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg nullified the 2015 election of the ANC’s provincial executive committee. The party then appointed a 16-member PTT, with Mabuyakhulu as convener and Zikalala as co-ordinator.

Although Mabuyakhulu and Zikalala had found themselves backing two different candidates — Zikalala campaigned for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — their paths had crossed paths before.

After former premier Senzo Mchunu was fired by the Zikalala-led PEC in mid-2016, Zikalala replaced Mabuyakhulu as the MEC for economic development and tourism.

But since their appointment to the PTT, the two leaders were tasked with leading the process of preparing the ANC structures for a credible ANC provincial elective conference within three months.

It doesn’t help that their respective supporters expected the two leaders to contest the position of the ANC provincial chairperson. Now the Mabuyakhulu faction is questioning the timing of the charges against him.

Zikalala’s supporters, on the other hand say the law must take its course and that it is not the first time that Mabuyakhulu is in conflict with the law.

However, in August 2012 then acting director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko dropped fraud and corruption charges against Mabuyakhulu, and against KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Peggy Nkonyeni, Lindelihle Mkhwanazi‚ Nozibele Phindela‚ Jabulani Thusi and Ian Blose.

The six had been linked to the sale of water purification plants to the KwaZulu-Natal health department‚ allegedly at inflated prices. Initially‚ 25 people were implicated in the so-called "amigos" R144m corruption case involving Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoi.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo denied that the unit was being used by Mabuyakhulu’s political enemies to derail his political career. He said the Hawks had received information from the government, which they had followed up on, and had decided to launch investigations.

Zikalala issued a terse statement this week, noting the charges against Mabuyakhulu and others.

"As the ANC, we wish to express our profound respects of the rule of the law and support all efforts towards fighting corruption. In the same vein, we equally believe that the rights of the accused must be fully observed. We believe that the accused must be afforded a chance to present their case before [a] court of law and as such the matter should be treated in the fairest of manners," Zikalala said in a statement.

Bheki Mngomezulu, an independent political analyst, said the charges against Mabuyakhulu would be seen by the Mchunu-Mabuyakhulu’s faction as an attempt to dent Mabuyakhulu’s image and therefore limit their chances of winning the province from their rivals.

"These charges will continue the brinkmanship in the ANC in KZN. The squabbles that are currently underway in KwaZulu-Natal will not subside because those who are from Senzo Mchunu’s side will not take this thing lying down, and then of course, those who are in Sihle Zikalala’s camp might be rejoicing at this development," he said.

He added it remained doubtful that the two factions would be able to work together to rebuild the ANC structures in the province, and prepare the structures for the elective conference expected before the end of April.