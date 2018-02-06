WATCH: Defiant Zuma stands firm

President Jacob Zuma is fighting for his political survival as pressure mounts on him to resign before the state of the nation address on Thursday. The ANC’s top six met him, allegedly asking him to step down.

But the president refused to resign voluntarily. This follows a meeting with the ANC’s top leadership this weekend, where he was given the option to resign or face a recall from office by the party.

A special sitting of the national working committee (NWC) has been convened to plot the way forward. The NWC will then make a recommendation on the recall, and thereafter convene the national executive committee (NEC) to take action.

Zuma has also met Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, the agenda of the meeting is not yet known.

Political analyst, Dumisani Hlophe spoke to Business Day TV about his take on the ANC’s top six asking Zuma to leave.