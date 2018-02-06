ANC NEC meeting postponed in strongest indication yet that Zuma is set to resign

After a dramatic day in which the state of the nation address was postponed, the ANC called off a special national executive committee meeting intended to recall President Jacob Zuma at the 11th hour.

It is the strongest indication yet that Zuma is set to resign.

This was after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

"By the directive of the ANC president we hereby inform you that after fruitful and constructive discussions between the ANC president and (Zuma) held this evening... (Ramaphosa) has postponed the special NEC meeting to sit on the 17 and 18 February 2018," said a communication from the ANC secretary-general's office.

It is understood that Ramaphosa had made "progress" in his discussion with Zuma, indicating that the state president may now be willing to resign.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe confirmed the postponement of the NEC to the Business Day.

Zuma refused to resign when the party’s officials requested him to do so at a meeting on Sunday arguing that he had done nothing wrong.