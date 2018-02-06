Politics

ANC NEC meeting postponed in strongest indication yet that Zuma is set to resign

06 February 2018 - 21:54 Natasha Marrian and Genevieve Quintal
Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

After a dramatic day in which the state of the nation address was postponed, the ANC called off a special national executive committee meeting intended to recall President Jacob Zuma at the 11th hour.

It is the strongest indication yet that Zuma is set to resign.
This was after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

"By the directive of the ANC president we hereby inform you that after fruitful and constructive discussions between the ANC president and (Zuma) held this evening... (Ramaphosa) has postponed the special NEC meeting to sit on the 17 and 18 February 2018," said a communication from the ANC secretary-general's office.

It is understood that Ramaphosa had made "progress" in his discussion with Zuma, indicating that the state president may now be willing to resign.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe confirmed the postponement of the NEC to the Business Day.

Zuma refused to resign when the party’s officials requested him to do so at a meeting on Sunday arguing that he had done nothing wrong.

Delaying the president’s state of the nation address earns praise by opposition

Speaker Baleka Mbete says they will ‘go all out’ to ensure the postponement of the address has no bearing on the tabling of the national ...
National
7 hours ago

State of nation address postponed - read the full statement

'We have, regrettably, come to the conclusion that there is little likelihood of an uneventful Joint Sitting of Parliament this coming Thursday'
Politics
10 hours ago

Jacob Zuma’s spokesman tells SA that Cabinet meeting is not ‘special’

This pours cold water on speculation that the President had called a meeting to discuss his future with his Cabinet colleagues
National
11 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The beginning of the end of Zuma’s reign

Sure, Zuma’s time is running out. Everyone knows that. But how it happens dictates what is doable when he goes
Opinion
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma has sung his last song as ANC president. TimesLIVE takes a look back at his tenure leading the party. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: ANC national executive to hold ...
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC must own this succession ...
Politics
3.
DAVE CHAMBERS: Meet the new DA - it's just like ...
Politics
4.
Julius Malema tells ANC to leave Zuma to the EFF
Politics
5.
Bheki Cele launches attack on ANC ...
Politics

Related Articles

Delaying the president’s state of the nation address earns praise by opposition
National

Snap election could be a win-win move that breaks South Africa’s deadlock
Opinion

CAROL PATON: Race is on to get chaotic NEC to make the right decision
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: The beginning of the end of Zuma’s reign
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.