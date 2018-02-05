EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the ANC to leave President Jacob Zuma to the EFF.

"Leave him to us. It looks like this guy has defeated you‚" Malema said, following the party’s plenum meeting held over the weekend in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.

Malema’s remarks came as reports emerged that Zuma had refused to resign when the ANC top six officials‚ including ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ had asked him to step down on Sunday night.

Malema also revealed that his party was considering interdicting Zuma from delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

"If his party says he must go. Why must he speak?"

He said a motion of no confidence in Zuma was going to be tabled in parliament on Thursday.

This is despite the fact that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has declined the EFF request for a motion to be debated before the Sona.

Malema argued that Zuma has defied his own party‚ the ANC‚ and that he would do it again.

"Sona must come. Our people need to know the state of affairs. But it must be delivered by a different person who respects the Constitution."

He said that the people of SA did not want a criminal to deliver the Sona.

Malema said Zuma had dared the ANC to fire him.

"What is even worse is that he is not scared of impeachment. The ANC is in trouble. When we started we were told that we are rascals and anarchists. Today the man is saying he is not going anywhere."

Malema lashed out at Ramaphosa‚ saying he was part of the mess SA was confronted with today.

He also accused Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng premier David Makhura of being responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy.

"They killed people. They must take full responsibility. No one is arrested‚" Malema said.

Earlier, the EFF threatened to name and shame bad nurses and doctors as the party makes the state of public healthcare in SA a focus area of 2018.

"We shall attend to each and every clinic and hospital in our country to ensure that there are facilities‚ skilled staff‚ medicine‚ and a caring environment that treats our people with dignity‚" the EFF said in a statement after a strategy planning session over the weekend.

"We resolve to establish a public healthcare office that will receive daily complaints from our people. We shall ensure to respond to all complaints received in a space of 48 hours.

"We shall expose all public health institutions that are in a bad condition. We shall name and shame nurses‚ doctors and all health practitioners who are involved in negligence‚ corruption‚ and humiliation of our people."

The EFF said its decision was motivated by collapsing infrastructure and inadequate staffing in the public health sector.

"Our public health institutions have no basic facilities‚ buildings are collapsing‚ machines are broken and there are no skilled healthcare practitioners. The elderly in our country no longer want to go to hospital because of the abuse they receive."

The EFF added: "The HIV and Aids patients are openly called in queues to receive medication‚ humiliating them and thus adding to the stigmatisation of HIV and Aids. There is no care given to hygiene; our clinics and hospitals are capitals of pests‚ rats‚ pollution and are generally unclean‚ whilst some of our public healthcare facilities do not have water‚ electricity and sanitation."

Commenting on the number of nursing vacancies in the country‚ the EFF said "the consequence of this skills shortage is that 60% of nurses are too tired to work on duty".

The EFF also demanded special care for the infirm.

"We demand that bedridden patients who are in their homes receive regular visits and have their medication delivered to their homes. This must be done in the same way the IEC visits them during special votes; if they can be special for votes‚ they must also be special for healthcare."

Community healthcare workers‚ the EFF added‚ should be employed on a permanent basis with a minimum wage of no less than R4‚500.