DA leader Mmusi Maimane warned on Saturday that the party cannot allow itself to be consumed by division and infighting.

Speaking at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress in Durban‚ Maimane said the political playing field had changed and the view ahead was filled with danger and risk.

“No longer can we satisfy ourselves by merely taking on the man from Nkandla‚ who has so harmed our country this past decade‚ and who gave us an easy target to aim at.