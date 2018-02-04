ANC top leaders to ask Zuma to resign

In January, the ANC national executive committee also mandated national officials to urge the president to step down. Should he not, he could face impeachment or even a no-

confidence motion from his own party.

Should Zuma agree to resign before the opening of Parliament, the institution would have to elect a president within 30 days — most likely ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

There is mounting pressure from inside and outside the ANC for Zuma to be removed.

The ANC top six, led by Ramaphosa, were in Limpopo on Sunday meeting Vhavenda King Ramabulana, BaPedi King Sekhukhune, BaLobedu Queen Modjadji and chiefs of the Shangaan and Tsonga people.

The meeting with Zuma was expected to take place later in the evening. The ANC could not be reached for comment.

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa would not attend the meeting, after being advised to recuse himself by senior party leaders.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will lead the top officials — secretary-general Ace Magashule, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, chairman Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile — at the meeting with Zuma.

They are expected to discuss Zuma’s exit from the presidency, whether he should deliver the state of the nation address this week and possible impeachment proceedings.

Mashatile told CNBC last week that the governing party wanted to avoid Zuma’s removal through a motion of no confidence or impeachment.

The EFF has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to schedule a debate and a motion of no confidence in Zuma the day before his state of the nation address in Parliament.

Mbete has scheduled the motion for February 22, the day after the budget speech.

Some opposition political parties have also called for the postponement of Thursday’s address, saying that the president is not fit to deliver it.

Zuma has survived — courtesy of the ANC majority in Parliament — seven motions of no confidence, but it is thought unlikely he will survive another such motion.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za