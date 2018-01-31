ANC dismisses ‘fake’ statement about Zuma discussions

The ANC has dismissed as "fake" a statement on the outcome of its national working committee on Monday.

This is after the statement was posted on the party’s official Facebook page for more than 24 hours.

The statement was deleted from the ANC’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

However, it had not been distributed to the media through the usual ANC communication channels.

"The ANC distances itself from these statements. All official communication from the ANC to the media is issued via the ANC Media List.

"Any other correspondence not emanating from this platform should be viewed with [circumspection] and clarity in such instances should be sought from the comrades mandated to speak on behalf of the ANC," the party said.

The statement had indicated that the national working committee mandated its national officials to meet President Jacob Zuma to discuss a set of actions to "place the ANC in good stead" and "to best manage the transition".

Communication from the party has been conflicted over Zuma’s potential departure since a national executive committee meeting, which discussed the matter two weeks ago.