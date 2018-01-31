ANC cancels Sunday’s anniversary rally in Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng has cancelled its 106th anniversary rally scheduled for Sunday. The newly elected national office bearers would continue visiting gravesites and families of leaders and struggle heroes in Limpopo.

The visits follow the national leaders "road trip" to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape subsequent to their election at the ANC National Elective Conference in December.

The top six visited traditional leaders and gravesites of former ANC leaders in the provinces. These included visits to King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ Nelson Mandela’s family in Qunu‚ King Zwelonke Sigcawu‚ Queen Noloyiso Sandile and the gravesite of Dr W B Rubusane among others.

They also formed part of the ANC’s campaign for the January 8 Statement that was held in East London.

ANC spokesperson Khusela Sagoni said the national officials would be in Limpopo at the weekend.

Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero said the decision to cancel the rally was taken by the provincial executive committee in consultation with the national office bearers, and that there would an announcement when there was a decision on a new date.