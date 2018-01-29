POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline looms for Zuma to argue against facing charges

It is understood Zuma’s representations to the NPA will largely hinge on questioning the credibility of KPMG’s forensic report into his affairs. The international auditing firm’s ethics and integrity have been called into question ironically following the controversial work it did for the Gupta family and the South African Revenue Service.

On Monday in Johannesburg, the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, and the chairwoman of the National Council of Provinces, Thandi Modise, will hold a dialogue with key stakeholders, including civil society organisations and members of the media on Parliament’s revised and updated rules.

On Wednesday, three parliamentary committees will hold a one day inquiry into the Steinhoff matter.

The Steinhoff share price collapsed after disclosures that its financial statements could not be relied on because of "accounting irregularities". The nature of these irregularities is still under investigation.

MPs belonging to the finance committee, the public accounts committee and the public service and administration committee, will hear from Steinhoff representatives, the JSE, the Treasury, the Financial Services Board, Reserve Bank, Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Public Investment Corporation, among other organisations.

On Monday, the High Court in Cape Town is due to hear the Absa and Mayfair Speculators matter.

Absa brought an urgent application in the High Court for an order to provisionally liquidate Mayfair Speculators, of which former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was a director. The other director of the Stellenbosch-based company is Stefanus Potgieter, the son-in-law of Jooste.

Absa manager for business support Hester van Niekerk said in her founding affidavit in support of the application that Mayfair Speculators was unable to pay its debt of R226.3m to the bank. Absa had been informed that the company had liabilities of about R1bn and assets, if realised, of about R350m.

On Tuesday, Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee will begin holding public hearings on the bill dealing with debt intervention. The portfolio committee is looking to provide debt interventions for low income, over-indebted consumers.

The portfolio committee on public enterprises inquiry into the capture of state owned entities, including Eskom and Transnet continues this week. The committee will receive evidence from Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins and former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO Lucky Montana.

On Wednesday, the Cape Town council will debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in embattled mayor Patricia De Lille. The motion was tabled by the ANC in council, which has long called for De Lille to step down amid accusations of corruption and tender irregularities in the city under her watch.

