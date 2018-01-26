Politics

IFP rejects ANC plan to put tribal land under government control

26 January 2018 - 12:00 Neo Goba
Picture: JOHN FEDELE
The Inkatha Freedom Party has rejected proposals by the ANC for the government to take control of rural land‚ including that owned by the Ingonyama Trust.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal secretary Velenkosini Hlabisa‚ talking on Bongani Bingwa’s breakfast show on Radio 702‚ defended the need for the Ingonyama Trust Act‚ under which the trust owns at least 3-million hectares of land.

"The point of the IFP is that the repeal or the amendment of the Ingonyama Trust Act will disadvantage the black people‚ Amakhosi and his majesty‚ the King of the Zulu nation (Goodwill Zwelithini) because the Ingonyama Trust is holding the remainder of the little pieces of land in SA that is not under the control of well-privileged people‚" Hlabisa said.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has called for the Ingonyama Trust Act to be repealed or amended and for the trust‚ of which King Zwelithini is the sole trustee‚ to be dissolved.

A report compiled by a high-level panel led by Motlanthe declared the Ingonyama Trust Act unconstitutional and found it had made no contribution towards nation building.

Motlanthe has since been summoned to explain how the panel came to such a conclusion.

KwaZulu-Natal’s traditional leaders met this week to oppose the transfer of 3-million hectares of tribal land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust to the state.

A South Coast community was challenging the trust to stop its efforts to force them to sign leases for their ancestral land.

"I live in an area under the control of the Ingonyama Trust and there is no revenue generated by any other person‚ except by the people who use the land. If you take the issue of mining‚ there will be no difference even if the land is under the control of the minister in terms of controlling the revenue generated outside of mining‚" Hlabisa said.

Without elaborating on how the community would be disadvantaged‚ Hlabisa said that even if the land were controlled by government‚ community members’ rights of owning land would be taken away.

Last weekend Zwelithini told the ANC to "leave the land alone"‚ issuing a stern warning to the ANC-led government over the proposed dismantling of the Ingonyama Trust.

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: ANC ventures on to shaky ground of rural state capture

Rural people have shown over the past few years that they don’t take abuse lying down. Could they become the new ANC’s most troublesome ...
2 days ago

ANC councillor Dan Bovu gives himself up to police for trying to sell city land

He and an accomplice have been accused of trying to sell a property stand owned by the City of Joburg in Vlakfontein, 12 years ago
9 days ago

Ramaphosa moves to assuage land grab fears

‘Land is a very broad, as well as a complex, issue and it has to be handled very delicately,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa
10 days ago

