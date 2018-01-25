Politics

Patricia de Lille’s days are numbered after DA’s vote of no confidence

25 January 2018 - 10:18 Bekezela Phakathi
Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The DA caucus in the Cape Town city council has all but confirmed that embattled mayor Patricia de Lille will soon be removed from her position.

On Wednesday night, the caucus decided by 84 votes to 59 — and one spoilt vote — that it had lost confidence in De Lille.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the vote was requested by councillor Mercia Kleinsmith, and was "thoroughly debated at a caucus meeting at which the mayor was present, and in which she participated".

"The matter will now be referred to the federal executive, which will decide on the best course of action. In the meantime, our complete focus remains on defeating Day Zero, and we expect all councillors to devote their energies and efforts to this objective," said Madikizela.

De Lille was hauled before the party’s federal disciplinary committee on charges of maladministration and ignoring misconduct and tender irregularities. She was, however, allowed to remain in her position as mayor, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

In the event that De Lille is formally removed as mayor following the vote on the motion of no confidence, deputy mayor Ian Neilson will take over as interim mayor.

Should De Lille be removed, it will probably signal the end of her political career — and mark a spectacular fall for the former Independent Democrats (ID) leader who not so long ago was seen as Helen Zille’s likely successor for the Western Cape premiership.

PETER BRUCE: The DA's cruel streak is showing as it drags out De Lille execution

'There's a cruel streak in the DA that likes to drag out an execution. Ask Zille. Party leaders would call it due process or "being fair", but it's ...
Politics
1 day ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is Herman Mashaba the next DA leader?

Helen Zille’s water crisis newsletter exposes the DA’s leadership crisis
Opinion
1 day ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Less carping, more conserving of water

While holding the government to account, we also need to take personal responsibility
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Realities force DA changes

The blending together of varied parts has made the DA more vulnerable to factionalism than most
Opinion
7 days ago

TONY LEON: Ramaphosa, Malema and the DA's Mbeki problem

Ramaphosa seems to moving in a crab-like fashion: no full frontal assault on JZ but a commitment – in easing him out the door – that “we should never ...
Politics
8 days ago

PETER BRUCE: The opposition gives a belated gift to Cyril

But leadership battles in the DA and strategic bungling in the EFF mean the ANC could probably win next year’s election with anyone in charge
Opinion
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma's hour of reckoning ...
Politics
2.
PETER BRUCE: The DA's cruel streak is showing as ...
Politics
3.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Don't forget that the EFF ...
Politics
4.
African Democratic Change says David Mabuza could ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: After the Guptas come the ...
Politics

Related Articles

De Lille may face no-confidence motion by DA — for defiance
Politics

Cape Town’s ‘day zero’ for water supply moved closer as disaster plans are put ...
National

UCT plans for Day Zero, urging students and staff to help save water
National

Zille calls out Water and Sanitations Minister for Cape Town’s water crisis
National

Cape Town’s Day Zero is probably six weeks away, not three months
Opinion

It is national government’s responsibility to deliver water, Mmusi Maimane says
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.