Patricia de Lille’s days are numbered after DA’s vote of no confidence

The DA caucus in the Cape Town city council has all but confirmed that embattled mayor Patricia de Lille will soon be removed from her position.

On Wednesday night, the caucus decided by 84 votes to 59 — and one spoilt vote — that it had lost confidence in De Lille.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the vote was requested by councillor Mercia Kleinsmith, and was "thoroughly debated at a caucus meeting at which the mayor was present, and in which she participated".

"The matter will now be referred to the federal executive, which will decide on the best course of action. In the meantime, our complete focus remains on defeating Day Zero, and we expect all councillors to devote their energies and efforts to this objective," said Madikizela.

De Lille was hauled before the party’s federal disciplinary committee on charges of maladministration and ignoring misconduct and tender irregularities. She was, however, allowed to remain in her position as mayor, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

In the event that De Lille is formally removed as mayor following the vote on the motion of no confidence, deputy mayor Ian Neilson will take over as interim mayor.

Should De Lille be removed, it will probably signal the end of her political career — and mark a spectacular fall for the former Independent Democrats (ID) leader who not so long ago was seen as Helen Zille’s likely successor for the Western Cape premiership.