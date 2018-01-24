Politics

Eastern Cape taxi owners irate at ANC’s non-payment for work during birthday celebrations

24 January 2018 - 14:14 Malibongwe Dayimani
Picture: MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI
Picture: MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI

On Wednesday, more than 50 Eastern Cape taxi owners stormed the ANC’s provincial headquarters in King William’s Town demanding outstanding payments.

The irate taxi bosses claimed the ruling party failed to cough up after they ferried its supporters during its 106th birthday celebrations. The event was held at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on January 13.

The group — from different associations across the province — prevented anyone from going in and out of Calata House in King William’s Town.

The taxi operators from Amathole district municipality‚ Sarah Bartmaan and Buffalo City metro said they were owed more than R1m after 1‚366 of their taxis ferried more than 20‚000 ANC supporters.

ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane‚ who was at a business breakfast meeting in East London on Wednesday morning‚ could not immediately comment‚ saying he didn’t have enough information on the matter.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s de-emphasis of social welfare

The new ANC president focused on how government and business efficiency could be improved, but ignored a role civil society could play, writes ...
Opinion
8 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: After 2017's crazy ride, let's hope for a year of stability

I say  Happy New Year to everyone I meet until January 15, which my dad used to say was the cut off point. In the middle of January, he’d say, the ...
Lifestyle
9 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises it's time for change

The new ANC president reveals his secret weapon
Politics
9 days ago

Ramaphosa signals Zuma’s departure

NEC members say a recall is to be discussed on Thursday, as the top 6 prepares to meet Finance Minister Gigaba on funding of higher education
Politics
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The DA's cruel streak is showing as ...
Politics
2.
African Democratic Change says David Mabuza could ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: The Ramaphosa spring must clear ...
Politics
4.
JOHN GI CLARKE: 'The judiciary has granted ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: After the Guptas come the ...
Politics

Related Articles

Top dignitaries to attend ANC’s big party
Politics

David Mabuza: the cat closer to the very top
Politics

PETER BRUCE: Careful moves as Zuma's endgame begins
Politics

PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.