On Wednesday, more than 50 Eastern Cape taxi owners stormed the ANC’s provincial headquarters in King William’s Town demanding outstanding payments.

The irate taxi bosses claimed the ruling party failed to cough up after they ferried its supporters during its 106th birthday celebrations. The event was held at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on January 13.

The group — from different associations across the province — prevented anyone from going in and out of Calata House in King William’s Town.

The taxi operators from Amathole district municipality‚ Sarah Bartmaan and Buffalo City metro said they were owed more than R1m after 1‚366 of their taxis ferried more than 20‚000 ANC supporters.

ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane‚ who was at a business breakfast meeting in East London on Wednesday morning‚ could not immediately comment‚ saying he didn’t have enough information on the matter.