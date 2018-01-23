News Leader
WATCH: What lies ahead for Jacob Zuma?
23 January 2018 - 07:50
Jacob Zuma's corruption-plagued presidency is drawing closer to the end; this after the ANC actively began talks to have him replaced with new party leader, Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Zuma's fate has been questioned since Ramaphosa's appointment last month even though his final term in office only officially ends in 2019. Political Analyst, Daniel Silke joins us on the line with his take on the matter.
Political analyst Daniel Silke spoke to Business Day TV about whether President Jacob Zuma will finish his term in office
