WATCH: What lies ahead for Jacob Zuma?

23 January 2018 - 07:50 Business Day TV
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Jacob Zuma's corruption-plagued presidency is drawing closer to the end; this after the ANC actively began talks to have him replaced with new party leader, Cyril Ramaphosa. 

President Zuma's fate has been questioned since Ramaphosa's appointment last month even though his final term in office only officially ends in 2019.  Political Analyst, Daniel Silke joins us on the line with his take on the matter.

Political analyst Daniel Silke spoke to Business Day TV about whether President Jacob Zuma will finish his term in office

JUSTICE MALALA: The Ramaphosa spring must clear out the dead wood quickly

'The past three weeks have shown that a determined‚ principled leader can have an incredible impact on the psyche of his own party‚ his country and ...
4 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Up to Cyril Ramaphosa to revive can-do spirit

Ramaphosa is trying hard to resuscitate social compact that Pravin Gordhan had begun to build with business and labour
4 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Without Damascene conversion, ANC will keep Eskom in crisis

Having stared into the abyss of an Eskom default, there is now a responsibility on policy makers to stretch the limits of their thinking
4 hours ago

No decision on Zuma exit, says Magashule

There is no timeline for president to go, but sources say there is broad agreement he should step down
18 hours ago

Rand retreats from R12/$ as market awaits further news on Jacob Zuma

An early Zuma exit could see the rand lift to R11.70/$, Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishops says
19 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Time is running out for Zuma, Son & Co

'Duduzane is in big trouble. I am reliably told he has already hired a top criminal advocate'
21 hours ago

