POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Who will deliver state of the nation address?

The ANC will on Monday share the outcome of its lekgotla held at the weekend after a national executive committee meeting where a motion to recall President Jacob Zuma was discussed.

The lekgotla, which comprises top ANC officials and leaders of the alliance, among others, served as the party’s launch pad for its programmes and plans for the year.

Other discussions were on inputs made for the state of the national address in February.

With the likelihood that the committee-mandated talks between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, top officials and Zuma could result in Zuma’s resignation from office, it remained to be seen who would deliver the address.

In a statement after the national executive committee meeting, the ANC said the discussions with Zuma were meant to "ensure effective co-ordination between the ANC and government".