POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Who will deliver state of the nation address?
The ANC will on Monday share the outcome of its lekgotla held at the weekend after a national executive committee meeting where a motion to recall President Jacob Zuma was discussed.
The lekgotla, which comprises top ANC officials and leaders of the alliance, among others, served as the party’s launch pad for its programmes and plans for the year.
Other discussions were on inputs made for the state of the national address in February.
With the likelihood that the committee-mandated talks between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, top officials and Zuma could result in Zuma’s resignation from office, it remained to be seen who would deliver the address.
In a statement after the national executive committee meeting, the ANC said the discussions with Zuma were meant to "ensure effective co-ordination between the ANC and government".
The sweeping changes made at Eskom at the weekend have been described as a glimmer of hope that the new ANC leadership would clean up mismanaged state-owned entities. That is also the message Ramaphosa will be taking to international investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as he leads the government and business to the summit on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will be the lead minister and co-ordinator. Team SA has to convince investors that the country has overcome its destructive spell of uncertainty, which had led to an investor strike and a lack of confidence.
Parliament will have its hands full on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the portfolio committee on public enterprises will resume its inquiry into state capture.
Suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh will appear before the committee, as will Matshela Koko, who will face questions on Wednesday.
Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu will appear before the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Monday for questioning about the deaths of 143 psychiatric patients. She has been identified by senior officials in the department as the mastermind behind the decision to relocate the patients to unregistered NGOs, despite expert opinions that discouraged the move.
