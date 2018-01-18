Jacob Zuma’s future as president is not on the NEC agenda, Ace Magashule says

The ANC maintains that the future of President Jacob Zuma is not on the agenda for its national executive committee (NEC) meeting taking place in Irene.

However, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the NEC had been briefed by party president Cyril Ramaphosa on his discussions with Zuma.

"It's not an issue on the table; remember we said in East London there is interaction with President Zuma and president Ramaphosa, and that interaction will continue," he said.

The ANC is holding a two-day NEC meeting, which will be followed by a two-day lekgotla.

Magashule said the NEC would discuss the resolutions taken at the December conference and the implementation of those policies. This included resolutions such as the expropriation of land without compensation.

The NEC would also discuss the issues of the ANC’s leadership in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal following court judgments that nullified the terms of the provincial executive committees.

Magashule is also Free State premier but has to move to Luthuli House to take up the full-time position of secretary-general.

The upcoming two-day lekgotla will discuss the state of the nation address, and is preparation for the Cabinet lekgotla to be held next week.