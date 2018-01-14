Politics

BREAKING NEWS: De Lille survives as Cape Town mayor but faces DA charges

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the federal legal council will investigate and prosecute De Lille

14 January 2018 - 18:17
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the federal legal council will investigate and prosecute Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the federal legal council will investigate and prosecute Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Patricia de Lille has survived as mayor of Cape Town but she faces DA charges and will have no further role in managing the city’s response to the drought.

Announcing the outcome of Sunday’s federal executive discussion on De Lille’s future‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane said the federal legal council would investigate and prosecute De Lille.

She would be charged with:

• Acting in a manner that has impacted negatively on the party;

• Failing to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and legislation;

• Bringing the party into disrepute;

• Acting in a manner that is unreasonable and detrimental to internal cooperation;

• Unreasonably failing to comply with official decisions of the party.

Maimane said the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town would be asked to pass a resolution preventing the mayor having anything to do with managing the city council’s response to the drought.

He said this was the biggest challenge facing the city‚ and the DA could not afford to have the waters muddied by the row over De Lille’s future.

The resolution would make deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg responsible for control of the drought response‚ alongside officials.

Another resolution the caucus would be asked to pass would be to dismantle the centralised system of control De Lille has created and “restore proper decision-making processes”.

De Lille said after the announcement: “I look forward to defending myself and to working with the federal legal council to get the proceedings over as soon as possible.

“I will be dealing with each and every count against me by providing witnesses and evidence.”

DA probe slams De Lille over ‘nepotism and cadre deployment’

John Steenhuisen said he could not comment on what steps should be taken over the allegations of nepotism
National
1 day ago

Kesson threatens to sue De Lille over defamatory comments

Executive director in Patricia de Lille’s office Craig Kesson has been accused of lying by De Lille
National
2 days ago

Patricia de Lille accused of nepotism and intimidation in DA inquiry papers

Documents depict rampant interpersonal conflict in the Cape Town council as the DA’s federal executive prepares to meet on Sunday, to decide on ...
Politics
2 days ago

Patricia de Lille points to ‘confusion’ created by DA faction over drought charge

The latest developments are a sign of the division within the DA in Cape Town‚ where individuals aligned to the mayor lost power at a regional ...
National
3 days ago

De Lille’s head on block in Cape Town DA storm

The party’s federal executive will meet on Sunday to decide her future following allegations of maladministration and corruption
Politics
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
New ANC leadership disappoints as Zuma stays put
Politics
2.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma’s back-pedalling steals ...
Politics
3.
BREAKING NEWS: De Lille survives as Cape Town ...
Politics
4.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ramaphosa has more power than ...
Politics
5.
ANC ready for 2019 national elections, says ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.