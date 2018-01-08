Julius Malema plans own walk-in registration at Wits

EFF leader Julius Malema says he is planning to stage a walk-in to register for his MA degree at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ in support of his party’s controversial call for potential applicants who now qualify for free education to go to universities to apply in person.

Malema was speaking on Energy FM in Polokwane‚ on Monday morning.

"Our children are hungry for education. We must celebrate that. This is the year of educating the African child. I’m going to walk in at Wits and register for my Masters‚" Malema said.

Most mainstream universities are asking students to register online to allow them to cope with the huge demand for places.

Last week, Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize cautioned that only prospective students who were eligible and who had been offered a place to study at a tertiary institution would be considered for the fully subsidised education for children of the bottom 90% of households, announced by President Jacob Zuma in December.