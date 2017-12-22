ANC to meet lawyers of 68 ‘missing voters’

On Friday, ANC representatives were scheduled to meet lawyers, in an attempt to resolve the issue of 68 "missing voters" at the party’s national conference.

"Yes‚ we will be meeting today. It’s going to be the branches who are complaining and the ANC‚" party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

The meeting is to be held at Luthuli House on Friday afternoon. Jacaranda FM reported that Dexter Selepe, of Selepe Seleke Attorneys, had confirmed the meeting.