ANC to meet lawyers of 68 ‘missing voters’

Supporters of the ANC’s Senzo Mchunu have cited an irregular second count at the ANC national conference earlier this week

22 December 2017 - 11:39 Naledi Shange
Zizi Kodwa and Gwede Mantashe. File Picture: VELI NHLAPO

On Friday, ANC representatives were scheduled to meet lawyers, in an attempt to resolve the issue of 68 "missing voters" at the party’s national conference.

"Yes‚ we will be meeting today. It’s going to be the branches who are complaining and the ANC‚" party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

The meeting is to be held at Luthuli House on Friday afternoon. Jacaranda FM reported that Dexter Selepe, of Selepe Seleke Attorneys, had confirmed the meeting.

Selepe is representing a group of ANC delegates from Limpopo‚ who form part of the 68 missing votes contingent.

On Wednesday‚ newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa called on delegates to "protect the integrity" of the ruling party’s 54th national conference and not to let it "degenerate into controversy and huge legal suits that will nullify the result" of the election of the party’s top six. His appeal was contained in a leaked video sent to journalists attending the conference in Nasrec‚ where he addressed delegates.

The missing votes concern the election of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Supporters of his rival‚ Senzo Mchunu‚ an ally of Ramaphosa’s‚ raised concern that Magashule’s election was irregular. Magashule beat Mchunu by 24 votes in the contest for the position of secretary general.

Mchunu supporters cited an irregular second count and then there was the issue of 68 ballots that went missing during the election of the top six leadership positions.

The bulk of the missing votes came from delegates said to be from Mchunu-allied branches‚ increasing speculation that these votes could easily overturn the 24-vote difference that separated the two candidates.

