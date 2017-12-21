Cyril Ramaphosa: Architect of social compacts

SA’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), has a new president — Cyril Ramaphosa. But who is he?

Ramaphosa is a fitting choice to take over the government, stabilise the economy, and secure the constitutional architecture that he helped to create at the end of apartheid.

But to expect more would be expecting too much. He is unlikely to veer far from the traditional economic path chosen by the ANC.

We can draw on important features of his career for some conjecture about the man.

The early days

Ramaphosa was born in Johannesburg, the industrial heartland of SA, on November 17 1952. The second of the three children of a policeman, he grew up in Soweto where he attended primary and the first years of high school. He moved on to Mphaphuli High School in Sibasa, Limpopo, were he was elected head of the Student Christian Movement soon after his arrival.

He studied law at the then University of the North (Turfloop), where he became active in the South African Students Organisation, which espoused the black consciousness ideology of Steve Biko. He became active in the University Student Christian Movement, which was steeped in the liberation theology of the black consciousness movement.