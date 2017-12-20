Politics

President Zuma told to set up state capture inquiry immediately

Thuli Madonsela’s recommendations are to be ‘implemented expeditiously’ — and the inquiry is to include revelations from the leaked Gupta e-mails

BL PREMIUM
20 December 2017 - 17:34 Neo Goba

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.