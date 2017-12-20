ANC effectively denies its integrity commission any power to act
ANC official Mathole Motshekga says the matter of the integrity commission’s reach will be taken to the national general council for further discussion in 2020
20 December 2017 - 17:47
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.