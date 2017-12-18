David Mabuza nabs second-in-command position to Cyril Ramaphosa
Mabuza had the overwhelming majority of support from branches ahead of the conference and was expected to grab the position no matter who won the presidential race
18 December 2017 - 19:03
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.