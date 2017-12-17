Politics

Credentials battle set to take centre stage at ANC conference

A last-minute national executive committee decision to bar all delegates affected by court rulings from voting at the conference is at the heart of the delays

17 December 2017 - 09:28 Natasha Marrian

