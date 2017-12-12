Politics

Mathews Phosa’s Mpumalanga supporters drop urgent court bid

Disgruntled ANC members in the province were seeking to nullify the results of branch meetings that backed ‘unity’ in the party’s leadership race

BL PREMIUM
12 December 2017 - 12:47 Claudi Mailovich

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.