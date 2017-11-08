BDTV News Leader
WATCH: Cosatu has no time for ‘absurd offers’
Offer is outrageous and absurd - Cosatu
08 November 2017 - 19:50
Cosatu has wants double-digit wage increases for public sector workers, who, it says, are among the most economically vulnerable in the country. The union federation has rejected a proposed 4% increase for office bearers, calling the proposal outrageous and absurd.
Unemployment of almost 8%, poverty statistics show that 13 million people live below the poverty line. These political office bearers are the individuals who are entrusted with the responsibility to actually make changes in people's lives and so far, they've failed and the economy is on its knees says Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla.
Pamla also gave his reasons why the Heher Commission report should be released.
