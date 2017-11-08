Politics

BDTV News Leader

WATCH: Cosatu has no time for ‘absurd offers’

Offer is outrageous and absurd - Cosatu

08 November 2017 - 19:50 Business Day TV
Critical: Cosatu’s top leaders plan to meet Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Critical: Cosatu’s top leaders plan to meet Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Cosatu has wants double-digit wage increases for public sector workers, who, it says, are among the most economically vulnerable in the country. The union federation has rejected a proposed 4% increase for office bearers, calling the proposal outrageous and absurd.

Unemployment of almost 8%, poverty statistics show that 13 million people live below the poverty line. These political office bearers are the individuals who are entrusted with the responsibility to actually make changes in people's lives and so far, they've failed and the economy is on its knees says Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla.

Pamla also gave his reasons why the Heher Commission report should be released.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa took bold step

The ANC now accepts that nominations can be publicly called for and leaders can speak on platforms, visit branches and openly campaign
Opinion
11 hours ago

SA’s dilemma: pay government workers what they want, or employ less of them

Nehawu and the Public Service Association want increases of 10% to 12% — and reports of state corruption only help their case
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The Gupta playground will become ...
Politics
2.
ANC to decide on contested Eastern Cape poll
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Has someone explained the ...
Politics
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa succeeds in annoying ...
Politics
5.
DANIEL SILKE: The 'silver bullet' to solve our ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.