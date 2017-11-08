The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal appears set on a collision cause with its mother body yet again.

This became apparent on Wednesday during a press conference at which the ANC in the province complained that it had not been consulted about a weekend decision by the national working committee to install a resolution and dispute committee‚ led by Cyril Ramaphosa-backed Naledi Pandor — who is an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Science and Technology Minister — in the province.

On Sunday‚ Ramaphosa also named Pandor his deputy in his “winning team” slate for the upcoming ANC national elective conference.

“Nothing has been communicated to us [about Pandor’s committee]‚” said provincial ANC secretary Super Zuma at the press briefing on Wednesday. Pressed for his reaction to the apparent information snub‚ Zuma said: “I speak to the national office all the time. I am the secretary [in KwaZulu-Natal] and they communicate all the issues to me. Even yesterday‚ I spoke to the national office.” He brushed aside further questions from the media.

National ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe were not immediately available for clarity on the issue.

Meanwhile‚ Zuma confirmed that his office has received 30 formal disputes following the branch general meetings‚ and that six of those have been referred to him by head office.

He poured cold water on the so-called ANC rebels’ assertions that there are “more than 80 disputes have been launched‚ and counting”, saying, “That is not true.”

With the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the rebels set for another courtroom showdown on Monday‚ Zuma confirmed that talks between the party’s factions have reached a deadlock. “The last meeting was on Monday but serious issues led to the meeting being cancelled. We are, however, optimistic that the talks will resume.”

The applicants will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court next week to challenge an appeal by the provincial executive committee (PEC) against the court ruling, which found the party’s provincial conference held in 2015 was unlawful and invalid.

Zuma said should they lose‚ they will take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeals.

“The court proceedings will focus on two aspects‚ namely application for the execution of the judgment handed down by the same High Court and the leave to appeal the same judgment‚” he said. “We are satisfied with the level of preparations done by the ANC provincial and national legal teams assigned to defend the ANC.”