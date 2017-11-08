ANC to decide on contested Eastern Cape poll

As 60% of ANC branches nationally finalise their nominations for the next party president, the party’s top brass plan to meet this weekend to decide on the validity of its Eastern Cape conference.

A special national executive committee (NEC) meeting will be held from November 11 to 13 to discuss preparations for the national conference, is now a little more than a month away.

Among the items on the agenda is the legitimacy of the provincial leadership elected in the Eastern Cape in September. It supports Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from ANC president Jacob Zuma. A complaint was brought to the party’s national leaders by the losing faction at the conference, with a request for them to declare the conference illegal and to call for a rerun.

But both the provincial and national party leadership said that even if the conference was nullified, it would not have a huge effect on the national conference in December.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said 60% of branches in good standing nationally had concluded their general meetings to nominate candidates.