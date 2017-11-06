Without naming names, Mantashe sharply criticises Ramaphosa for slate

While a statement from Mantashe’s office on Monday did not name Ramaphosa, it was clearly directed at him as he was the only presidential contender to publicly list his slate.

"Such pronouncements are unacceptable whether comrades have a preference or not and seek to usurp the entrenched right of the branches to nominate candidates of their choosing," Mantashe said in the statement issued by Luthuli House on Monday.

"The 2015 national general council resolved to outlaw slates and reaffirm the role of the branch as the basic unit of the ANC. Accordingly, in implementing this resolution, the NEC [National Executive Committee] directed that we ensure branch nominations are not tempered with and that the will of the branches is reflected and respected."

Mantashe further called on its leaders and members to stop pronouncing on, and circulating, slates that would undermine the choice of branches at the December conference.

Ramaphosa responded to the matter in his own statement on Monday, saying he welcomed "all views including those that have raised concerns about my approach on the matter".