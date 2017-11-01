Video of ANC’s chaotic Eastern Cape conference will be used as evidence

A 30-minute video of the disputed ANC Eastern Cape elective conference in September will be used as evidence on whether the gathering was legitimate or not.

The legitimacy of the conference has been called into question by a group aligned to former chairman Phumulo Masualle, who raised their concern with the ANC’s top leadership shortly after the conference.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, in an interview in East London on Tuesday, revealed that the newly elected leadership under Oscar Mabuyane submitted this piece of evidence to a team of ANC national working committee members on Monday.

The team spent two days in the Eastern Cape from Sunday, gathering information on whether the conference, which elected Mabuyane and his 35-member team in early October, was properly constituted.

"There is video footage of the conference which goes on for about 30 minutes. We are going to sit and go patiently through it. Only after watching it, will we be able to write" a full working committee report to the national executive committee, said Mantashe. It was the national executive committee that would decide whether the provincial executive committee was a legitimate structure.