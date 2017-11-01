IFP’s succession plan raises concern

Many saw the deployment as a bid to remove him from his support base and cut the resources he would have used to fuel his campaign to succeed Buthelezi. According to IFP insiders, the two Buthelezis were said to have had a bitter falling out in recent times.

IFP leader Buthelezi is said to have told his trusted allies that the junior Buthelezi was planning to oust him from his position. Despite this he said he bore no bad feelings towards the junior Buthelezi.

"A few years ago, the party created the position of a deputy president with a view of allowing the deputy to take over should anything happen to me. Nothing happened and I am still around," he said.

"This time, the national council may have felt that he [Mzamo Buthelezi] did not learn from

my leadership and they instead opted for Hlabisa. Other leaders who want to contest can still do so," the senior Buthelezi said.

Narend Singh, the IFP’s chief whip in the National Assembly, echoed Buthelezi’s line, saying the retirement of the senior politician had been coming for more than 10 years.

"He has been telling us as the leadership of the party that for some time now he would really like to retire and he doesn’t want people to continually vilify him as a leader who wants to be there for life."

Singh said he believed Hlabisa would be able to lead and unite the party.

"Prince Buthelezi will continue to be the president until the conference. Our constitution does provide for anybody who wants to put names in the hat to come forward at [that] stage.

"But Mr Hlabisa has received the overwhelming support of the national council, which is 500 leaders of the party."

Sifiso Kunene, a political analyst based in KwaZulu-Natal, said there were grumblings within the IFP, with some saying Buthelezi had anointed Hlabisa because he wanted to rule the party with a remote control.

"It is still too early to predict whether Hlabisa would be a leader who will be able to unite the party under his leadership. The circumstances under which he emerged as the sole candidate of the leadership leave so much to be desired.

"There are many leaders of the IFP who have a higher national profile and have been loyal to the IFP and its leader," Kunene said.

"But now that he is going they are going to start raising their hands. These are leaders such as [IFP national chairman] Blessed Gwala, Mangaqa Mncwango, even Mzamo Buthelezi and others. I foresee the same kind of divisions that led to the formation of the breakaway National Freedom Party," he said.