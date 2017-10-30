POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Attention fixed on students after leak of Heher education report

Attention this week will shift to organised student movements after the report by Judge Jonathan Heher on the feasibility of free higher education in SA was leaked, with the report recommending that it is unaffordable.

The report also called for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be reformed.

The Presidency said "consultations with relevant ministries is at an advanced stage and it is expected that it will be finalised during the course of next week", after which the report would be "immediately" released.

If the leaked report is correct, then Heher’s recommendations are bound to cause consternation among student movements. Last week, students of the University of Cape Town and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology marched on Parliament during Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s first medium-term budget policy statement.