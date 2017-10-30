POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Attention fixed on students after leak of Heher education report
The report recommends free higher education is unaffordable
Attention this week will shift to organised student movements after the report by Judge Jonathan Heher on the feasibility of free higher education in SA was leaked, with the report recommending that it is unaffordable.
The report also called for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be reformed.
The Presidency said "consultations with relevant ministries is at an advanced stage and it is expected that it will be finalised during the course of next week", after which the report would be "immediately" released.
If the leaked report is correct, then Heher’s recommendations are bound to cause consternation among student movements. Last week, students of the University of Cape Town and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology marched on Parliament during Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s first medium-term budget policy statement.
In his speech, Gigaba did not offer much clarity on whether free education would be considered policy.
In the National Assembly this week, a new crop of ministers will face probing questions from MPs, including Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.
EFF MP Sipho Mbatha will ask Mkhize whether she will declare free higher education in 2018 as government policy.
DA MP Belinda Bozzoli will ask the minister whether her department will claim back the funding provided to universities for research published in what are called predatory journals.
Also in the hot seat will be Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who will answer a question from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe on whether the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is on track to pay out social grants in compliance with April’s Constitutional Court ruling.
DA MP Bridget Masango will ask Dlamini for the full details on the offer that Sassa made to the South African Post Office regarding the roll-out of grant provision.
Also answering questions from MPs this week will be Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
ANC branches will begin the formal process of nominating candidates for ANC president when the party meets for its elective conference in December. Although as many as seven candidates have indicated that they are seeking the position, only those nominated by a majority of branches in at least one province will enter the race.
Please sign in or register to comment.