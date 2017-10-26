Politics

KWAZULU-NATAL COMPLAINTS

KZN ANC branches accuse leadership of ‘fiddling local nominations’

Fractious ANC branches lodge a slew of complaints amid accusations and suspicion

26 October 2017 - 06:04 Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL

Scores of KwaZulu-Natal ANC branches have lodged complaints at the office of secretary-general Gwede Mantashe as tension rises over nomination processes.

Branch general meetings to nominate leaders ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference got under way at the weekend and were marked by accusations of intimidation, use of police and other state resources and manipulation of processes.

Leaders backing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s candidacy said 30 ANC branches in the eThekwini region, 19 in the Lower South Coast, 11 in Harry Gwala, eight in KwaDukuza and several in Inkosi Bhambatha and other regions had lodged complaints.

ANC alone is not responsible for KwaZulu-Natal killing fields, says Sihle Zikalala

The provincial chairman says that ‘out of a failure to appreciate objective reality’‚ many people have concluded that the killing ...
Politics
5 days ago

Sthembiso Mshengu, a spokesman for the group that went to court and successfully overturned the 2015 ANC provincial elective conference that elected Sihle Zikalala’s provincial executive committee, said fraud and unconstitutional methods were being used to sideline those who did not support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed her former husband, President Jacob Zuma, as president of the ANC.

The group had urged the national leadership to appoint interim leadership in KwaZulu-Natal because it feared the provincial executive committee would manipulate the nomination process, said Mshengu.

"Branch general meetings are being manipulated. Here in eThekwini, members who are in good standing are taken off the voters roll and prevented from attending meetings and when they do the metro police are let loose on them," he said.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli was not available for comment on the complaints on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu said his party had lodged a complaint with the ANC about the way some of the branch nomination processes had been conducted. Long-standing ANC members were being prevented from taking part because they favoured leaders contrary to the provincial leadership’s choices.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership is campaigning for Dlamini-Zuma for  the presidency.

The co-ordinator of Ramaphosa’s campaign in the province, Mike Mabuyakhulu, said that despite the difficulties that supporters were facing he was confident Ramaphosa would get enough support.

Disputes over the nomination processes were expected, given the divisions plaguing the party, said Sifiso Kunene, a KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst. "We have heard of the accusations of intimidation and of branches that wait the whole day without presiding ANC deployees arriving. In Ntshanga, ANC supporters wearing SACP colours were prevented from attending ANC meetings."

Mbete continues slow campaign for presidency

Speaker battles to juggle roles in government, party and on campaign amid lack of funds
Politics
3 days ago

Nomination not end of succession question, says Zweli Mkhize

After nominations there will be trade-offs and negotiations to minimise factional battles, says ANC treasurer-general
Politics
6 days ago

SIPHO PITYANA: SA is nearing a watershed — if the ANC conference happens

An emphatic rejection of Zuma and the looters could strengthen democracy, or the Zuma faction could consolidate its power, writes Sipho Pityana
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Why Thabo Mbeki was wrong and Tony ...
Politics
2.
Jacob Zuma would be stupid to fire Cyril ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cornered, vengeful and lashing ...
Politics
4.
ANC will ‘self-correct’ at its December ...
Politics
5.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: A constitution designed for ...
Politics

Related Articles

The crumbling foundation of the ANC
Features

‘I could not believe we were being shot,’ Jabulile Msiya tells Moerane ...
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma puts in place useful pawn stars
Politics

Edward Zuma wants ANC’s Msholozi branch leadership nullified
Politics

RAY HARTLEY: What Zuma's surprise shuffle says about the ANC's succession battle
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.