IFP leadership battle down to two in KZN

A battle for the leadership of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is looming between the mayor of Nkandla local municipality, Thamsanqa Ntuli, and the party’s provincial chairperson, Mbangiseni Yengwa.

The duo will go head to head at the IFP’s provincial elective conference expected to take place on November 4 in Ulundi.

Ntuli, who is the IFP’s current chairperson in uThungulu district, is seen as a rising star in the party. A few years ago he became a mayor of the Nkandla after the party wrestled power from the rival ANC-National Freedom Party (NFP) coalition. He presides over the area that includes President Jacob Zuma’s palatial home.

Ntuli’s supporters say he is a modernist who will rejuvenate the IFP. They also believe he will help the party appeal to a wider audience and perhaps give it a fighting chance of achieving its goal of capturing much of the province in the 2019 elections.

However, this does not mean that Ntuli has much of a chance in succeeding the party’s 88-year-old founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Many see the recent deployment of IFP deputy president Mzamo Buthelezi [no relation] to Parliament as the party’s way of giving him national prominence and thus easing his way to leading the party.

Mzamo Buthelezi is a former mayor of Zululand district municipality, a position set to be occupied by Mangaqa Mncwango. The IFP has governed the province for 10 years from 1994 until it was dislodged by the ANC in 2004

Yengwa — Ntuli’s challenger at the upcoming provincial conference — is the former mayor of uMzinyathi district municipality. He is seen as old-guard but still has support from the IFP’s traditional hardliners. Both Ntuli and Yengwa have been criss-crossing the province and addressing IFP structures with the aim of garnering support ahead of the conference.

Protas Madlala, a KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst, said the elections come at a time when the IFP is at a cross-roads. In recent years, the party has been able to regain some of the supporters it lost when a section of members broke away to form the NFP, he said, adding that the IFP has also been able to tap into dissatisfaction with the ANC, as happened during the recent Nquthu by-elections.