Politics

IFP leadership battle down to two in KZN

The mayor of Nkandla local municipality and the party’s provincial chairperson will go head to head at its PEC in November — but then there’s Mzamo Buthelezi...

26 October 2017 - 16:50 Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU
Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU

A battle for the leadership of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is looming between the mayor of Nkandla local municipality, Thamsanqa Ntuli, and the party’s provincial chairperson, Mbangiseni Yengwa.

The duo will go head to head at the IFP’s provincial elective conference expected to take place on November 4 in Ulundi.

Ntuli, who is the IFP’s current chairperson in uThungulu district, is seen as a rising star in the party. A few years ago he became a mayor of the Nkandla after the party wrestled power from the rival ANC-National Freedom Party (NFP) coalition. He presides over the area that includes President Jacob Zuma’s palatial home.

Ntuli’s supporters say he is a modernist who will rejuvenate the IFP. They also believe he will help the party appeal to a wider audience and perhaps give it a fighting chance of achieving its goal of capturing much of the province in the 2019 elections.

However, this does not mean that Ntuli has much of a chance in succeeding the party’s 88-year-old founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Many see the recent deployment of IFP deputy president Mzamo Buthelezi [no relation] to Parliament as the party’s way of giving him national prominence and thus easing his way to leading the party.

Mzamo Buthelezi is a former mayor of Zululand district municipality, a position set to be occupied by Mangaqa Mncwango. The IFP has governed the province for 10 years from 1994 until it was dislodged by the ANC in 2004

Yengwa — Ntuli’s challenger at the upcoming provincial conference — is the former mayor of uMzinyathi district municipality. He is seen as old-guard but still has support from the IFP’s traditional hardliners. Both Ntuli and Yengwa have been criss-crossing the province and addressing IFP structures with the aim of garnering support ahead of the conference.

Protas Madlala, a KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst, said the elections come at a time when the IFP is at a cross-roads. In recent years, the party has been able to regain some of the supporters it lost when a section of members broke away to form the NFP, he said, adding that the IFP has also been able to tap into dissatisfaction with the ANC, as happened during the recent Nquthu by-elections.

Six EFF councillors apply to have expulsion interdicted

The six were expelled from the Mogale City municipality after voting with the ANC to pass its budget
Politics
15 days ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Political murders show how little has changed in SA

We are awash with explanations for the epidemic of violence — but few trace it to our apartheid past, writes Steven Friedman
Opinion
15 days ago

IFP celebrates in KZN after retaining Ward 3 in by-election

Pundits are saying the High Court decision, which nullified the province’s 2015 ANC conference, is having an effect on the way things are run
Politics
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Yes, but who made this mess in the first place?
Politics
2.
TOM EATON: It was the day of the budget speech ...
Politics
3.
KZN ANC branches accuse leadership of ‘fiddling ...
Politics
4.
PETER BRUCE: Why Thabo Mbeki was wrong and Tony ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cornered, vengeful and lashing ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.