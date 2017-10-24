ANC will ‘self-correct’ at its December conference, says Mantashe
The ANC secretary-general says without self-correction, the party will ‘decline further’
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the time for self-correction is the party’s elective conference‚ at which new leadership will be elected.
Speaking on Eusebius McKaiser’s show on radio 702 on Tuesday‚ Mantashe said if the ANC fails to do this‚ then it will lose voters.
"Self-correction is a function of what the ANC does and, as I said‚ the December conference is a very important milestone for self-correcting. If the ANC fails to self-correct at that conference‚ it is likely to decline further‚" said Mantashe.
President Jacob Zuma’s second term as the leader of the ANC is coming to an end in just less than two months‚ and a new leader of the party is expected to take the reins at the conference‚ due to take place at the Expo Centre near Soweto from December 16 to 20.
Asked if he agreed that Zuma should be fired as president of the country after the conference‚ Mantashe said that proper protocols must be followed if such a decision is taken by the executive of the newly elected leadership. "What we should do is to manage our affairs properly, he said. "If, ultimately, the president is asked step aside‚ it must happen in a systematic [and] organised way — but the ANC must be in a state of stability‚ even when that happens."
Zuma’s term as head of state will only lapse in 2019.
In what appears to be the most heated leadership race the governing party has ever had‚ one including at least four presidential hopefuls — ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Lindiwe Sisulu and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize — it’s unclear at this stage if there’s an outright front-runner.
Various branches of the ANC have already started their branch general meetings‚ at which they usually nominate branch delegates to attend the 54th national conference of the party.
Conference delegates will nominate and elect candidates to national executive committee positions‚ and will also discuss policy proposals that could inform government policy
