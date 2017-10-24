ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the time for self-correction is the party’s elective conference‚ at which new leadership will be elected.

Speaking on Eusebius McKaiser’s show on radio 702 on Tuesday‚ Mantashe said if the ANC fails to do this‚ then it will lose voters.

"Self-correction is a function of what the ANC does and, as I said‚ the December conference is a very important milestone for self-correcting. If the ANC fails to self-correct at that conference‚ it is likely to decline further‚" said Mantashe.

President Jacob Zuma’s second term as the leader of the ANC is coming to an end in just less than two months‚ and a new leader of the party is expected to take the reins at the conference‚ due to take place at the Expo Centre near Soweto from December 16 to 20.