Politics

Umzimkhulu councillors who survived ‘hit’, to testify at Moerane commission

18 October 2017 - 12:15 Nathi Olifant
Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The two councillors in KwaZulu-Natal’s Umzimkhulu region who survived an apparent hit that left ANC councillor and former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa dead, will tell their story at the Moerane commission into political violence in the province, on Wednesday.

Jabulile Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafa were hospitalised after the vehicle they and Magaqa were sitting in was riddled with AK-47 bullets in July. They were set to testify at the commission starting on Wednesday.

Joining them will be Magaqa’s friend‚ Les Stuta‚ said commission secretary Solo Mdledle.

Mafa‚ a ward 11 councillor‚ is still on crutches due to injuries sustained during the shooting. Msiya‚ who is a ward 16 councillor and a member of the Umzimkhulu municipality’s executive committee alongside the late Magaqa‚ was due to testify first. Both were expected to speak in isiXhosa through an interpreter.

The three arrived under heavy police guard. Reporters who were filming their arrival were harshly ordered by police officers to stop taking pictures and videos.

One police officer demanded that the TimesLIVE reporter at the commission delete the footage.

