Holomisa is ready to repair the centre

"Thank God I was the first one [to speak out] when it was not fashionable to do so, and now I am celebrating because I have been vindicated," he says.

"Madiba, eight days after I left the ANC, was asked what things he did not handle properly … the issue of Bantu and that of Sarafina II … he cited those. He said later on, ‘little did I know … that even our comrades are corrupt’. He saw it."

Holomisa says the scale of corruption is now much worse, especially since Zuma assumed office. "Zuma came with the idea of conquering. He conquered the key strategic institutions. Luckily, he could not manage to conquer the judiciary," he says.

He has ideas on how to root out the corruption and the chief task would be to depoliticise the public service. SA needs a "career civil service" led by the Public Service Commission and not politicians. The commission has powers, but they are not being used properly.

"The ANC from 1994 have usurped the powers of the accounting officers. Those directors-general are just robots, that’s why most of them maybe just help themselves," Holomisa says.

"Train the people, invest in training and then you will reap the rewards. The ANC can’t [transform the public service] because you will find the [directors-general] and chief directors are chairpersons of branches and sometimes they do party work in their offices."

Cabinet ministers should also have expertise in the fields they are leading. "It’s not going to help to take any nincompoop and make him or her a minister of defence or finance and he has no clue about it."

Holomisa is confident the rot in state-owned enterprises is easy to fix — all that is required is the appointment of competent CEOs who account to Parliament and not their boards.

Earlier in 2017, when citizens, opposition parties and civil society took to the streets to call for Zuma’s removal, Holomisa tabled the idea of a national convention. Since then, a mission statement has been compiled by role players and he hopes the convention will happen in 2018.

"It is a vision for taking us out of this.... We talk land, economy and education. We have no consensus on how to move forward and this document will help to know what areas the opposition parties have identified," he says.

Each opposition party made submissions for the statement and a steering committee was established. They are now looking at the funding model.

Holomisa says the state should fund it to ensure the convention will not just be a talk shop. This would mean the resolutions could go directly to Parliament if there is a need to amend laws or the Constitution.

The past two decades have been difficult, but Holomisa is not ready to hang up his boots.

"The centre is not holding, so why would I quit when I’m beginning to see some vindication of what I have been campaigning for for years — promoting good ethics in governance, betting on a ticket of anticorruption and on a wicket of integrity, dignity and prosperity?"

Holomisa says young members of the UDM are making an impact and will be party leaders one day. "They have master’s degrees now, they are graduates and they can face the world."