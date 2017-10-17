Politics

Dlamini-Zuma is not losing support, says ANC KZN chairperson

Sihle Zikalala says she has ‘great support’ all over the country, and denies that Zuma wants her to win so he can stay out of jail

17 October 2017 - 13:12 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN

The assumption that presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is losing support is "wrong"‚ says ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

"There are many people who support Nkosazana in Gauteng. I interact with branches all over‚ and I know Nkosazana has great support in Gauteng. All over the country‚ Nkosazana is stronger in the ANC‚" said Zikalala on Radio 702 on Tuesday.

He said he believes Dlamini-Zuma’s leadership will change the economy by ensuring there is industrialisation and that minerals are not taken out of the country in a raw form.

Gwede Mantashe joins chorus of criticism of Zuma’s reshuffle

The ANC secretary-general says the top leadership was informed but not consulted
National
1 hour ago

Asked if the ANC under Dlamini-Zuma would win the 2019 election‚ Zikalala said: "I think we must own up that going to the 2016 elections we had challenges‚ and those challenges were both visible at national level and in some provinces. We cannot deny that it affected our support in 2016. With the 2019 elections‚ I think we will improve the performance of the ANC."

Zikalala said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was prioritising unity and making sure the party emerges from the national conference with a leadership that is embraced by all members. "Depending on how we conduct ourselves going to the December conference‚ we will need to ensure we prioritise unity … and ensure all of us focus on the election campaign, going forward."

He denied claims that Dlamini-Zuma was President Jacob Zuma’s candidate‚ and that the president wants her to win so he can stay out of jail: "To create an impression that to elect Nkosazana is about defending President Zuma is wrong and misleading."

Zikalala would not be drawn into whether Zuma should step down as president following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that the Pretoria High Court was correct in its finding that the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to withdraw 783 corruption charges against him was irrational.

Zuma axes Blade, but ignores Dlamini-Zuma in surprise cabinet shuffle

He surprised by not appointing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the cabinet despite speculation that he would do so to improve her prospects of winning the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Dodgy supporters will cost frontrunner Dlamini-Zuma

"The Zuma faction is casting a dark shadow over Dlamini-Zuma and the image crisis of the Zuma faction has become her own"
Opinion
7 hours ago

North West officially backs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC leader

At its provincial general council‚ the North West ANC agreed on the Dlamini-Zuma slate‚ which includes Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza as ...
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: After Peak Gupta comes a surprising ...
Politics
2.
Under Gwede Mantashe, ANC gave birth to COPE and ...
Politics
3.
Gordhan takes on Lynne Brown over state capture ...
Politics
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Holomisa is ready to repair the centre
Politics
5.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Still waiting for that leopard ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.