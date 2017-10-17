Asked if the ANC under Dlamini-Zuma would win the 2019 election‚ Zikalala said: "I think we must own up that going to the 2016 elections we had challenges‚ and those challenges were both visible at national level and in some provinces. We cannot deny that it affected our support in 2016. With the 2019 elections‚ I think we will improve the performance of the ANC."

Zikalala said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was prioritising unity and making sure the party emerges from the national conference with a leadership that is embraced by all members. "Depending on how we conduct ourselves going to the December conference‚ we will need to ensure we prioritise unity … and ensure all of us focus on the election campaign, going forward."

He denied claims that Dlamini-Zuma was President Jacob Zuma’s candidate‚ and that the president wants her to win so he can stay out of jail: "To create an impression that to elect Nkosazana is about defending President Zuma is wrong and misleading."

Zikalala would not be drawn into whether Zuma should step down as president following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that the Pretoria High Court was correct in its finding that the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to withdraw 783 corruption charges against him was irrational.