ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma has no qualms about aggravating investor jitters

But Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investor jitters about SA, as he continues to move his chess pieces ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.

The reshuffle would possibly have made some sense had Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ his preferred successor‚ been included into the Cabinet. But the only new face in the Cabinet is ANC MP Bongani Bongo, as state security minister.

The primary aims of Zuma’s reshuffle appears to be to finally give Blade Nzimande the boot and shift David Mahlobo to the energy portfolio.

Nzimande had been living on borrowed time. It was expected that he would have been axed along with Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom in Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle in March. But he survived the midnight slaughter and, with the SACP, has continued to agitate for Zuma to step down as President.

It is understood that at a recent special ANC national executive committee meeting‚ Zuma launched a tirade against Nzimande.

At the weekend‚ speculation mounted that there would be a reshuffle on Monday. The word in ANC circles was that Buti Manamela would be shifted out of the Presidency to become minister of higher education and training to replace Nzimande.

That would have been a cunning move to exploit the hostility and distrust between Nzimande and Manamela‚ previously close allies in the SACP.

Manamela’s deployment as deputy minister in the department is still aimed at sowing discord in the SACP.

But the real cause for concern is Mahlobo’s move to the Department of Energy. His appointment appears to be a last-ditch attempt to ram through the R1-trillion nuclear deal before a change of guard in the ANC.