Politics

Under Gwede Mantashe, ANC gave birth to COPE and EFF, Lindiwe Sisulu says

The ANC presidential hopeful says Mantashe lacks the objectivity and credibility needed to run a democratic ANC conference in December

16 October 2017 - 16:13 Staff Writer
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has questioned the struggle credentials of party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

Sisulu criticised Mantashe for endorsing Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency, saying he lacked "the necessary objectivity and credibility to run a democratic conference" in December.

She made the scathing comments after speaking at the commemoration of AmaXhosa King Sarhili near Cofimvaba at the weekend in the Eastern Cape‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Monday.

Citing her own struggle credentials‚ she said women had the required skills to lead the ANC. "In all the time the ANC was operating underground [under] very difficult circumstances‚ [it was] women who saved the ANC. The question is: where was he [Mantashe] when we were fighting for this freedom in exile and in jail‚ which he today is abusing for [his] personal interests?

"He must hand over an ANC that is intact. Under him as an SG [secretary-general] we gave birth to COPE and EFF and fractured Cosatu – something we never imagined‚" she said.

Mantashe told the newspaper that he could not be held personally responsible for the party’s misfortunes. "It is mischievous to say that the ANC in my time is not intact‚ as if I am the president‚" he said.

Cyril weighs up his running mates

Challenges to the ANC conferences in KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape could have far-reaching consequences for the party’s succession race — as ...
Features
4 days ago

Western Cape tipped to support Ramaphosa’s bid

Party sources say the overwhelming majority of members backed Cyril Ramaphosa to take over as president
Politics
7 days ago

SA — where hating is easier than thinking

Instead of coming up with ideas to solve the country’s problems, politicians are relying on division and rage, write Tristen Taylor
Opinion
3 days ago

ANC will say if Jacob Zuma should serve the rest of his term, Zweli Mkhize says

The ANC’s treasurer-general is a possible compromise choice to maintain unity in the ANC when the party elects new leaders in December
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's captured state will not ...
Politics
2.
North West officially backs Nkosazana ...
Politics
3.
DA mends cracks in coalitions
Politics
4.
Gordhan takes on Lynne Brown over state capture ...
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Corruption and state ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.