North West officially backs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC leader

At its provincial general council‚ the North West ANC agreed on the Dlamini-Zuma slate‚ which includes Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza as her deputy

16 October 2017 - 11:21 Mandla Khoza and Zoë Mahopo
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: THE TIMES
The North West is the first province to come out in support of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC.

Dlamini-Zuma has so far been endorsed by the ANC Youth League and the ANC Women’s League.

At the weekend‚ the province held its provincial general council‚ where it agreed on the Dlamini-Zuma slate‚ which includes Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza as her deputy.

The province agreed it would back her to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa already has the support of the Northern Cape and Limpopo.

On Sunday‚ Dlamini-Zuma was campaigning in the Sekhukhune region in Limpopo. She warned that SA was at risk of falling into conflict and becoming like other African nations where there is strife.

"If we continue to build an army of unemployed young people and continue to have poor people there will be no peace in SA."

Sowetan

