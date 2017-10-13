Former South African National Defence Force head Siphiwe Nyanda says the ANC should reconsider being led by President Jacob Zuma‚ after Friday’s court ruling.

"I think it’s a significant ruling for the president, as well as the ANC itself, because it’s very difficult to see how the ANC proceeds with a president [after] its conference who’s also the president of the country with this millstone around everybody’s neck‚" said Nyanda.

The ANC is planning to vote for a successor to Zuma as its leader in December. His term as the country’s president runs until the next general election‚ scheduled for 2019.

Nyanda was speaking on Friday, on the sidelines of the three-day ANC Veterans League conference in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the application brought by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a bid to overturn a high court judgment ordering that corruption charges against the president can be reinstated.

"It’s an encumbrance on the ANC that these charges have now been put back at the door of the president‚" said Nyanda. "The ANC would have to sit and think hard on how they proceed with a president who is facing so many serious charges. From the veterans’ point of view‚ we would advise that the ANC really engage and interrogate how they could possibly go ahead with a president who is so compromised."

Zuma now wants the opportunity to make fresh representations to current NPA boss, Shaun Abrahams. Nyanda said he hoped the NPA would do the "right thing" and re-examine the charges brought against the leader of the ANC.

The conference‚ at its first official event‚ aims to debate challenges facing the party. The veterans league is open to ANC members who are 60 or older and have served the ANC for an unbroken period of 40 years.