Six EFF councillors apply to have expulsion interdicted

The six councillors who were expelled from the EFF after voting with the ANC to pass the Mogale City municipality budget, have filed an urgent application to have their removal interdicted.

The urgent application is set to take place on Wednesday in the High Court in Johannesburg, according to the notice of motion.

In the notice of motion, they ask that the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) be interdicted from removing the six councilors as proportional representatives of the municipality.

They also ask that the municipality be interdicted from removing their names from the proportional representation list, pending the internal appeal of the outcome of the disciplinary hearings, in which the councillors.

The councilors did not oppose the vote that passed the Mogale City budget, following the ANC wresting power away from the coalition-led government, after a motion of no confidence against former DA mayor Michael Holenstein passed.

The EFF said in a statement on Sunday its central command team took a resolution to expel the six EFF Mogale City councillors "who defied the organisation by voting with the ANC."

The councilors also attended the meeting, defying an instruction not to attend.

"The organisation took exception to this conduct as it returned the public purse in the hands of the ANC. This is the same ANC that the people of Mogale City removed from the government following the 2016 local government elections outcome. It is the same ANC that has been looting the public purse since 1994 to the exclusion and marginalisation of our people," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in the statement.

He said the EFF’s chief whip in the municipality Simanga Mkhumbeni‚ along with Eric Baloyi‚ Nomonde Nkatu‚ Nhlanhla Shilubane‚ Lemogang Modisane and Eddie Motsisi‚ "essentially betrayed our revolutionary tenant."

The opposition together have 39 seats and the ANC has 38. The municipality is being run by a DA-led coalition including the EFF‚ IFP and Freedom Front Plus.

With Neo Goba